Unofficial and incomplete

Can I PHP?

PHP feature support by version - like caniuse.com but for PHP.
This is a list of language features and functions added or removed in recent PHP versions. It is not an exhaustive reference.

Nothing matches!

It could be that:

  • We know about the thing, but your search didn't find it - try again! If you think search didn't work for a given feature, please raise an issue or PR on the GitHub repo to improve the keywords.
  • The feature was not added in, deprecated from or removed from a recent PHP version. caniphp.com is not a list of ALL PHP functions and features, just those added or removed in recent versions.
  • We don't know about the thing yet. The information here is being manually curated, and is not yet complete. So please bear with us as we add more data, or contribute what you were looking for on GitHub.

If you think something is missing then feel free to open a pull request on the GitHub repo to add it.